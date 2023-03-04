Newcastle & Brighton send scouts to Turkey for €20m rated star defender

Newcastle United and Brighton have sent scouts to monitor Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu according to Takvim.

Per the source, both Premier League sides are interested in Kadioglu and will have scouts present at the Fenerbahce game against Kayserispor this evening.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig and would be able to cut the gap with leaders Galatasaray to three points with a win.

The star defender has been linked with several sides in the Turkish media but the latest story is a development with Brighton and Newcastle reported to be preparing an offer for an end of sesaon move.

Kadioglu is under contract until 2026 so Fenerbahce are under no pressure to sell unless it is for the right price.

Fenerbahce want minumum €20m for the 23-year-old who has excelled under manager Jorge Jesus this season.

Kadioglu has three assists in 31 appearances in all competitions this season.

Both sides are expected to make an official transfer offer over the next few days.

The versatile full-back can play on the right and the left as well as wing back and also in midfield.

Kadioglu represents Turkey at international level and has seven caps for his country but he was born in the Netherlands and would therefore easily be able to get a work permit to play in England.