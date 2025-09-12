Newcastle Captain Lascelles Eyed by Turkish Side Trabzonspor

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles may be nearing the end of his tenure at St. James’ Park, with Turkish club Trabzonspor reportedly pursuing a last-minute transfer before their deadline on Friday.

According to the Daily Mail, the 31-year-old defender has become a target for the Super Lig team after being left out of Newcastle’s Champions League squad.

Lascelles, a long-serving figure at the club, has seen his playing time diminish significantly, with his last competitive appearance coming in March 2024 during a 4-3 victory over West Ham.

Since that match—his 251st for the Magpies—Lascelles has fallen down the pecking order behind defenders Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, and newly-acquired Malick Thiaw.

With just one year remaining on his current contract, his limited role under manager Eddie Howe and the absence of European football prospects have fueled speculation of a potential exit.

Lascelles has been a crucial presence for Newcastle through a period of immense change, captaining the team from their promotion back to the Premier League and helping them re-establish themselves in the top flight.

Despite his reduced on-field role, he remains a respected voice within the dressing room.

Trabzonspor, aiming to bolster their defense before the transfer window closes, reportedly views Lascelles as a seasoned professional who can immediately strengthen their squad.

A move abroad could offer the veteran center-back a new beginning at a later stage in his career.