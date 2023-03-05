Newcastle join Leeds in race for Inter midfielder, transfer could cost up to €30m

Newcastle United have joined the race with Leeds United for Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu according to Inter Live.

Per the source, the transfer would cost in the region of €25-30m, the Serie A giants reportedly value their star man in that price range.

The Turkish international is under contract until summer 2024 which means this summer could be the last chance Inter have to cash in unless they extend his contract.

The report claims that ideally Inter want to sign a contract extension keeping him beyond 2024 which would increase their options.

Ultimately, Inter would consider offers that match their valuation as they signed Calhanoglu as a free agent.

Leeds United were linked with a move for Calhanoglu earlier in the week, the latest report claims Newcastle are also now in the mix.

The Magpies could end up offering Calhanoglu Champions League football next term if they manage to finish in the top four.

Calhanoglu has a wealth of experience playing in the Serie A and Bundesliga, he also has 74 international caps for Turkey having scored 17 times for his country.

The 29-year-old has three goals and six assists in 32 appearances for Inter in all competitions this season.