Newcastle Join Race For €20m Rated Galatasaray Midfielder Lucas Torreira

Newcastle United are interested in Galatasaray midfielder Lucas Torreira, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Lions have set a €20 million transfer fee for Lucas Torreira, who they signed from Arsenal for a mere €6 million in 2021.

READ: New to the Süper Lig? Here’s what you need to know

The Uruguayan midfielder impressed during his loan spell at Galatasaray last season, making 34 appearances and providing one assist.

Newcastle are among several sides interested in Torreira including Lazio and AC Milan.

The midfielder has Premier League experience from his stint at Arsenal and played a key role in Galatasaray winning the league title this season.

Torriera has attracted interest from Newcastle who have made an enquiry and are attracted by the relatively low price.

Aged just 27-years-old and with 40 international caps for Uruguay under his belt Torreira is attracting widespread interest after an impressive season.

He has also attracted interest from AC Milan, Newcastle United, and Wolfsburg.

The midfielder has top level experience playing in top five leagues including La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League.

Torreira’s contract with Galatasaray is due to expire in June 2026, but the club are open to selling him this summer if they receive a suitable offer.