Newcastle lead transfer race for Turkish wonderkid, prepared to pay €20m

Newcastle United are reportedly leading the transfer race for Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Arda Guler according to Fotomac.

Per the source, Newcastle are willing to pay €20m for Guler, and are hopeful of completing a deal in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that despite facing competition from the likes of Napoli, Barcelona, Lyon and Borussia Dortmund the Magpies have ramped up efforts to sign Guler.

Newcastle are closest to signing the 18-year-old and prepared to pay the highest transfer fee out of the interested sides.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, want to keep Guler on for another season but might struggle to keep.

Guler however is torn between staying at the club which helped put him on the map or chase his dreams and move to the Premier League.

Talks are ongoing with his family over his future and a final decision is expected when the season ends.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig, five points behind leaders Galatasaray.

The Magpies are looking to bolster their attack ahead of the new season, and Guler would be a significant addition to their squad.

The 17-year-old has been in impressive form for Fenerbahce this season, and has caught the attention of a number of European clubs.

Güler has six goals and four assists in 30 appearances in all competitions ths season.