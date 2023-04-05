Newcastle linked with summer move for Mauro Icardi, Turkish giants want to keep him on

PSG forward Mauro Icardi is on the radar of Newcastle United according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the forward who is on loan at Galatasaray could be targetted by the Magpies this summer.

Newcastle have been linked with Icardi in the past and have rekindled interest in the Argentina international.

In summer 2022 Fabrizio Romano claimed Icardi was reportedly offered to Newcastle.

The report claims to have gathered the story from sources in England.

Icardi has spent the sesaon on loan at Galatasaray where he has excelled scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 16 games for the league leaders.

Galatasaray are currently first in the Super Lig, nine points clear of second placed Fenerbahce who do have a game in hand.

The Yellow-Reds will book a place in the Champions League next season if they finish in the top four.

The Lions meanwhile, reportedly want to keep Icardi on at the club. In a separate report NTV Spor claim Galatasaray will offer €10m to make the deal permanent.

The 30-year-old has a year left on his PSG contract and it remains to be seen what plans the Ligue 1 outfit have for him.

Galatasaray are hoping the fact Icardi has settled in and is happy in Istanbul will work in their favour during negotiations.