Newcastle plotting January move for €20m rated Fenerbahce goalkeeper

Newcastle United are plotting a January move for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Magpies are preparing to strengthen the squad over the winter transfer window following the Saudi takeover.

READ: Super Lig Wrap 9: Trabzonspor beat rivals Fenerbahce to go first, Besiktas slip up

The Premier League club are keeping tabs on Bayindir who Fenerbahce value as being worth €20m.

Newcastle could face competition from Ajax and Inter according to the report.

The 23-year-old keeper has kept four clean sheets in 13 games this season.

In total Bayindir has kept 21 clean sheets in 83 appearances for Fenerbahce in all competitions since joining from Ankaragucu in 2019.

The young goalkeeper has been first-choice for the Yellow Canaries for the past three seasons.

Bayindir does have two-years remaining on his contract but Fenerbahce could be tempted to sell due to being in financial trouble.

The Yellow-Navy Blues do have a promising replacement in Berke Ozer if Baydindir does leave in January.

The 1.98m keeper is now a regular call up to the Turkey national team squad and has two international caps under his belt.