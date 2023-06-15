Newcastle & PSG Lead Race For Turkish Wonderkid Arda Guler but Face Competition

Newcastle United, Ajax and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing Fenerbahçe star Arda Güler, according to Fotomac.

Per the source, Newcastle and PSG are leading the race for Guler, with both clubs reportedly willing to pay €20 million or more.

Ajax are also interested, but they are currently trailing Newcastle and PSG in the race for the player.

Despite reports that both sides have offered €20m, Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that Guler has a €17.5m release clause.

Understand Turkish gem Arda Güler will be now available for just €17.5m fee net after taxes/solidarity 🇹🇷 …yes, just €17.5m for one of the biggest talents in Europe as release clause will be activated after playing 1500 minutes. Many top clubs, trying to convince the player. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023

Additionally, Turkish-Football recently reported that Arsenal and Newcastle United are leading the race for Guler and have been keeping close tabs on the attacking midfielder.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been a revelation for Fenerbahçe this season and has already been capped by the Turkiye national team.

Fenerbahce are reluctant to sell Guler, but they may be forced to do so if they receive a significant offer.

The club’s president, Ali Koç, has already told Guler’s family that he wants to keep him at the club for one more season, but he has also said that the player will have the final say on his future.

Guler is a highly-rated young player, and he is sure to attract interest from a number of top clubs in the coming months.