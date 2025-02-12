Newcastle Reject Galatasaray Bid for Defender

Newcastle United have rejected a late bid from Galatasaray for right-back Kieran Trippier, ensuring he will remain at the club for the remainder of the season according to the Northern Echo.

The Turkish club submitted an offer of around £2.5 million for the 34-year-old in the final hours of the Turkish transfer window, which closed on February 11th.

While Trippier was reportedly interested in the offer, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was adamant that the club would not sanction his departure.

Howe was particularly reluctant to lose another key player following the recent sale of defender Lloyd Kelly to Chelsea.

Newcastle have been mindful of their Premier League Profit & Sustainability (PSR) regulations and have already sold Kelly and Miguel Almiron this window.

With injuries to key defenders Sven Botman and Dan Burn, and Jamaal Lascelles still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, Newcastle cannot afford to further weaken their defensive options.

Trippier, despite his age, remains a vital member of the squad and his experience and leadership qualities are highly valued by the club.

With the Turkish transfer window now closed, Trippier will remain at Newcastle until the end of the season.