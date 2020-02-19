Newcastle send scout to Istanbul for 22-goal striker ahead of Super Lig derby

Newcastle United have sent a scout to Istanbul ahead of the derby clash between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor according to Fotospor.

Per the source, the Magpies will keep tabs on Alexander Sorloth.

The Norway international has been impressive this term scoring 22 goals and providing six assists in all competitions.

In the league Sorloth has found the back of the net 17 times and is the top scorer in Turkey.

The powerful striker is experiencing the highest-scoring season of his career.

Newcastle will be joined by Brighton and Monaco who are also expected to send scouts to watch Sorloth in person.

The three sides mentioned are reported to be very interested in the powerful forward.

Sorloth is on a two-year loan from Crystal Palace at Trabzonspor.

Palace do not, however, have an option to recall the 1.94m striker and Trabzonspor have a €6m buy clause.

The Claret-Blues could technically buy Sorloth and sell him for a profit at the end of the season.

Sorloth is likely to start for Trabzonspor against rivals Besiktas in the Super Lig on Saturday.

Trabzonspor are currently in first position in the league with a game in hand.