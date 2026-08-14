Newcastle Set Sights on Galatasaray Defender Wilfried Singo Ahead of Formal Offer

Premier League outfit Newcastle United have emerged as suitors for Galatasaray’s versatile defender Wilfried Singo, with the English club preparing to test the Turkish champions’ resolve with an official proposal in the coming days, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Magpies have added the 25-year-old Ivory Coast international to their defensive target list as Eddie Howe seeks to reinforce his squad before the summer transfer window closes.

Newcastle Target Defensive Versatility

Newcastle’s interest comes as the Tyneside club continues to evaluate high-profile defensive options capable of operating effectively across multiple roles. Standing at 1.90 meters (6 ft 3 in), Singo offers physical presence, recovery pace, and tactical adaptability, comfortably slotting in at right-back or central defense.

Singo only joined Galatasaray in late August 2025 from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco in a deal valued at €30.8 million ($36 million). Since arriving in Istanbul, the Africa Cup of Nations winner has established himself as a highly prized asset for the Süper Lig side.

Strategic Implications for Galatasaray

Reports indicate that Galatasaray’s leadership is weighing the benefits of retaining Singo against capitalizing on a lucrative Premier League sale.

With European suitors monitoring the defender’s situation, Newcastle’s anticipated approach could force a major decision in Istanbul.

Should Newcastle solidify their interest with a formal bid, negotiators will have to meet Galatasaray’s high valuation to pry the defender away from his five-year contract, which runs through June 2030.