Newcastle United & Arsenal Target Arda Guler Offered New Deal, Could See €17.5m Price Tag Increase

Arda Guler could sign a new contract with Fenerbahce to earn his club a higher transfer fee according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Turkish-Football reported that Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in Guler.

The Premier League sides have been keeping close tabs on Guler are are preparing to make a move for the rising star.

Guler’s current contract has a release clause of €17.5m, but there is a possibility that he could extend his deal with Fenerbahce in order to earn the club more money when he is eventually sold.

Romano said the following on his Youtube channel: “It’s also crucial to understand in this case what clubs around Europe can do for personal terms for Arda Guler.

“I told you about this release clause in the contract of the player at Fenerbahce, €17.5m [£15m] release clause for this fantastic talent. Arda Guler is a monster and he’s showing his fantastic skills every single week.

“But what I wanted to tell you is that the feeling at Fenerbahce is that there is a chance for the player to extend his contract.

“So, to deal with Fenerbahce, to respect the club and so to extend the contract and maybe leave if not this summer, next summer or in any case this summer but for more than €17.5m.

“It looks like an incredible fee, he’s a top talent and he’s probably worth €30, 35, 40m [£25.6m-£34.2m].

“This is why Arda Guler wants to respect Fenerbahce and he will consider the possibility to extend the contract and let the club get some money in the right way.

“This is a possibility for Arda Guler, to extend and then to leave on a bigger fee than €17.5m.”

If Guler does sign a new contract with Fenerbahce, it would be a blow for the interested parties, who may have seen his current release clause as a bargain.

However, it would also be a sign of respect for Fenerbahce, who have given Guler the opportunity to develop into one of the most exciting prospects in Europe.

It remains to be seen whether Guler will sign a new contract with Fenerbahce, but it is clear that he is a player with a bright future.

Guler scored his first international goal for Turkiye in the 2-0 victory over Wales in the Group D Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday.