Newcastle United fans help raise over £21,000 for Turkey & Syria earthquake victims in honour of ex player

Newcastle United fans helped raise over £21,000 for Turkey & Syria earthquake victims in honour of ex player Christian Atsu.

Newcastle are auctioning shirts from the Carabao Cup final clash played against Manchester United recently.

READ: Christian Atsu’s body returned to Ghana after passing away in Turkey earthquake

The campaign is to raise charity for the victims of the earthquake and honor former player Christian Atsu who tragically lost his life in the disaster.

Atsu was playing for Hatayspor in one of the most devastated regions in Turkey.

The former Newcastle man had scored the winning goal just hours before the earthquake took place and ended up being trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building he was in at the time.

Hatayspor pulled out of the Super Lig following the disaster after losing Atsu and several staff.

Over 50,000 people lost their lives in the earthquake in Turkey.

The Magpies will auction all the shirts of the squad that appeared in the final against Manchester United to raise funds for The Red Cross Earthquake Appeal.

The highest bids for shirts so far have been for Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Kieran Trippier’s shirts with £5,000, £2,750 and £1,706 offers respectively.

The shirts are signed and feature a Carabao Cup sleeve patch and have a certificate of authenticity.

The former Nigeria international played for Newcastle between 2017-2021 making a total of 121 appearances for the club scoring eight goals.

The link to the auction can be found here and runs until 1 Saturday April 2023.