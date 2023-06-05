Newcastle United Intensify Talks To Sign ‘Turkish Messi’ Following Talks, Face Competition From Arsenal

Newcastle United have i’ntensified talks’ to sign Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Arda Guler, who has been dubbed “Turkish Messi” according to Football Insider.

Per the source, Newcastle are confident of an agreement after recently meeting with Guler’s family in Dubai last month.

Talks are reportedly set to intensify with the Magpies determined to get the rising star dubbed the ‘Turkish Mess’ to sign.

Fenerbahce meanwhile are desperate to keep Guler on beyond the summer but could face a difficult task convincing him to stay.

The young attacking midfielder is under contract until 2025.

The Yellow Canaries could end up finishing the league in third place despite being in the title race for much of the season and Guler could attract offers that the club cannot afford to reject.

Newcastle face competition from Arsenal who are also interested in Guler as reported by Turkish-Football.

Guler has no shortage of interest from across Europe and is one of the most highly rated young players in Turkey.

The Turkiye international is a versatile attacking midfielder known for his dribbling skills, passing ability, and eye for goal.

Guler has six goals and six assists in 36 appearances in all competitions this season establishing himself as a key player despite being aged just 18.