Newcastle United interested in Schalke 04 defender but face competition from Serie A side

Newcastle United are interested in Schalke 04 defender Ozan Kabak but face competition from Serie A outfit Torino according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano claims that Torino have made an offer to sign Kabak on a temporary transfer and are willing to offer a €1.5m loan fee.

Talks are ongoing however, the Italian side will have to make an offer for a permanent move as Schalke are refusing to loan the defender out.

Newcastle are also keeping an eye on Kabak but have yet to make an official bid.

The 21-year-old centre-back does have Premier League experience after spending the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool.

Kabak played regularly for the Reds but the club did not exercise their option to buy the young defender on a permanent move.

The Turkey international was brought in as a temporary measure to fill in for the injury crisis the club found themselves in last season.

With the recovery of several first choice defenders Liverpool did not require the services of Kabak on a permanent move.

Newcastle have until the end of the transfer window next week to work out a deal with Schalke.

The German side want to sell Kabak after being relegated from the Bundesliga last term.