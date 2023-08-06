Newcastle United Interested in Signing £26m Rated Galatasaray Star But Face Competition

Newcastle United are interested in signing Galatasaray star Nicolo Zaniolo according to Hurriyet.

Per the source, the Magpies are one of several clubs linked with the Italy international, who has been in good form for the Turkish giants since joining in January.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

AC Milan and Juventus are also reportedly keen on the player, as is an unnamed Premier League side.

The report claims Juventus are most serious about signing Zaniolo but have yet to meet his valuation.

Zaniolo has scored five goals and provided one assist in 12 appearances for Galatasaray last season.

Newcastle are looking to add to their attacking options in the summer transfer window, and Zaniolo would be a good fit for the club.

He is a talented player with a lot of potential, and he would add creativity and goals to the Newcastle attack.

However, Newcastle are not the only club interested in Zaniolo.

Galatasaray are willing to sell Zaniolo for around £26 million to stay in line with their financial fair play obligations.

The Magpies have the financial resources to make a bid for Zaniolo, and they would be a good destination for the player.