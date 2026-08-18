Newcastle United Launch Record €40m Bid for Galatasaray Star Wilfried Singo

Premier League outfit Newcastle United have made an official approach for Galatasaray’s versatile defender Wilfried Singo, tabling a mammoth €40 million (£34.2m) offer to bring the Ivorian star to England.

According to reports from Fanatik, Newcastle representatives contacted the Turkish champions directly to test their resolve for the 25-year-old. Singo, who moved to RAMS Park from AS Monaco in a high-profile move last summer, has rapidly emerged as a key pillar in Okan Buruk’s backline while showcasing his utility across central defense and right-back.

Galatasaray in No Rush to Sell

Despite the eye-watering figure—which would mark a record sale for a Süper Lig defender—the Galatasaray hierarchy is taking a calm and measured approach.

Long-Term Contract Security: Singo remains under contract with the Sarı-Kırmızılı through 2030, giving Galatasaray immense leverage in transfer discussions.

Tactical Value: The coaching staff regards the Ivorian international as indispensable for their domestic and European ambitions this season, making the board hesitant to accept an initial offer without securing an immediate replacement.

Contingency Plan: Sacha Boey Lined Up

Should Galatasaray elect to accept Newcastle’s lucrative offer before the transfer deadline, club executives have already prepared a contingency plan.

If Singo’s departure is finalized, Galatasaray plan to immediately activate negotiations to bring back former fan favorite Sacha Boey. The French right-back is viewed as the ideal candidate to plug the gap on the right side of defense without breaking stride in their campaign.

Torreira Summit Scheduled

In related squad news, Galatasaray management and coaching staff are set to hold a face-to-face summit with Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira. Amid lingering questions regarding his future in Istanbul, the critical meeting is expected to provide final clarity on Torreira’s role and commitment for the upcoming season.