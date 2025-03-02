Newcastle United Launch Summer Pursuit of Turkish Prodigy Semih Kilicsoy

Newcastle United are reportedly ramping up their efforts to secure the signature of Besiktas’s teenage sensation, Semih Kilicsoy, in the upcoming summer transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Magpies have been actively scouting the 19-year-old Turkish international, impressed by his burgeoning talent and versatility in attack.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Kilicsoy, who can operate across the forward line, has emerged as a key target for Newcastle as they look to bolster their attacking options.

His performances in the Turkish Süper Lig and for the Turkish national team have drawn considerable attention, leading to intensified scouting from the Premier League club.

Newcastle’s scouting network has been consistently present at Besiktas matches, compiling detailed reports on Kilicsoy’s progress and potential.

Reports suggest a potential transfer fee of around £16 million, although this figure could fluctuate depending on market dynamics.

Newcastle are expected to face stiff competition, with Aston Villa among other Premier League clubs reportedly expressing interest.

Kilicsoy’s versatility is a key asset, with the young forward comfortable playing on both wings or as a central striker. He has already earned international caps for Turkey, highlighting his rapid development.

Currently, Kilicsoy is playing under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjær, which adds an interesting layer to his development and potential transfer.

Newcastle United’s adherence to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations could play a crucial role in any potential deal.

Previous transfer dealings have reportedly been impacted by FFP constraints, raising questions about the feasibility of this transfer.

The potential acquisition of Kilicsoy aligns with Newcastle’s strategic focus on investing in young, high-potential players to strengthen their squad for future campaigns.

As the season draws to a close, speculation surrounding Kilicsoy’s future is expected to intensify, with Newcastle United positioned to make a strong push for the Turkish starlet.