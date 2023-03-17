Newcastle United make €20m offer for defender, Galatasaray open to sell

Newcastle United have made a €20m offer for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson according to Sabah.

Per the source, the Magpies have made the highest bid for the Denmark international as things stand.

Nelsson is under contract until 2026 so Galatasaray have a strong hand in negotiations and will keep him on if they do not receive the right offer.

The report does however, state that the Lions are open to selling the centre-back for the right price this summer.

Galatasaray have given the green light and have already started looking for replacements as interest hots up in their star defender.

The Istanbul giants reportedly have their eye on Fluminense defender Nino and have already started talks in preparation for Nelsson potentiall leaving.

The 24-year-old joined the Yellow-Reds on a €7m move from FC Copenhagen in August 2021 and has gone onto establish himself as a key player.

The 1.85m tall centre-back has one goal and one assist for Galatasaray in 25 games this season.

The defender also has eight international caps for the Denmark national team.

Galatasaray are currently first in the Super Lig having won their last 14 games in a row – a club and league record.