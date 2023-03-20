Newcastle United plot move for €25m rated left-back after scouting mission

Newcastle United are interested in an end of season move for Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Magpies have been scouting Kadioglu who has been a key player for the Yellow Canaries this season.

Fenerbahce are currently in a title race with Galatasaray and reached the Europa League Last 16 narrowly missing out on a quarter-final finish against Sevilla.

The Premier League outfit have made preliminary enquiries for Kadioglu regarding his availability this summer.

The Turkiye international is under contract until 2026 but would be available for the right price at the end of the season.

Fenerbahce are not against a move as long as offers made are in the region of their €25m valuation.

Newcastle will be looking to strengthen the defence this summer and Kadioglu is among names on the shortlist.

The 23-year-old full-back was born in the Netherlands and rose through the NEC Nijmegen youth ranks before signing for Fenerbahce on a €1.4m move in 2018.

Kadioglu is a versatile right-back who can also play on the left, as a wing-back and in midfield.

He represented the Netherlands up until U21 level before switching allegiance to Turkiye and has seven caps for the national team.