Newcastle United scout Feyenoord star, plotting summer transfer move but face competition

Newcastle United are interested in Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu according to De Telegraaf.

Per the source, the Magpies have been scouting Kokcu over the course of the season but face competition from Aston Villa and Crystal Palace who have also been monitoring the creative midfielder.

The report claims that the three clubs are among ‘regular visitors’ keeping tabs on the rising star of Dutch football.

Kokcu has been in stellar form for the Eredivisie leaders this season and already has eight goals this season in the league – one more than he scored all last season – and 12 in all competitions as well as three assists.

The central midfielder offers an a creative, attacking flair and has excelled for the Dutch giants who are leading the title race and in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Kokcu has also been closely linked with Arsenal. The Sun reported last week that the Gunners are in the race for Kokcu who is rated as being worth £30m.

Additionally, the report claims that Leicester City, Tottenham, Sevilla and Brighton are interested.

Out of the interested sides that have been named, Arsenal, Tottenham Newcastle and Brighton are in the race to book a place in the Champions League next season.

The 22-year-old midfielder is under contract at Feyenoord until 2025.

Kokcu was born in the Netherlands but represents Turkiye at international level and has 20 caps for his country.