Newcastle United send delegation to Dubai to hold transfer talks over Turkish wonderkid

Newcastle United have sent a delegation to travel to Dubai to hold talks with family of Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Arda Guler over a possible transfer move according to Football Insider.

Per the source, the Magpies have reportedly sent a delegation to Dubai this weekend to but face competition from Ajax and Barcelona who are also meeting Guler’s representatives.

The 18-year-old has been in excellent form for Fenerbahce this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Newcastle are working on a potential deal in their bid to win the transfer race for Guler this summer.

The three interested clubs are in talks with Guler’s family and he could be available for a cut price deal.

The Turkiye international will be available for £4.4m unless he plays 1500 minutes of football this season.

As things stand Guler has 1038 minutes of football under his belt and would need to play every minute in the last five games to meet the terms of the clause in his contract.

Guler has made 29 appearances for Fenerbahce this season, starting in 12 games.

The 18-year-old has had a growing influence in the team as the season has progressed and played an important role in getting his side back in the title race over recent weeks.

Fenerbahce have managed to close the gap with league leaders Galatasaray to just three points.