Newcastle United Set Sights on Galatasaray’s “Iron Man”

Newcastle United have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Galatasaray’s standout star Barış Alper Yılmaz, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Magpies’ Growing Interest

Newcastle United’s recruitment team has placed the 25-year-old Turkish international at the top of their shortlist. Scouts from St James’ Park have been monitoring Yılmaz intensely throughout the 2025–26 campaign, including high-stakes “stress tests” during Galatasaray’s Champions League run against the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Newcastle officials are reportedly planning to establish direct contact with Yılmaz’s representatives in the coming days to discuss personal terms before submitting an official opening offer to the Galatasaray board.

A Season of Elite Output

Yılmaz, often nicknamed the “Iron Man” due to his relentless work rate and durability, has been the engine behind Galatasaray’s push for another Süper Lig title. His statistics this season have caught the eye of Eddie Howe’s technical staff:

Total Contributions: 12 goals and 15 assists across 47 appearances.

Derby Heroics: He recently starred in Galatasaray’s 3–0 victory over Fenerbahçe (April 26, 2026), where he coolly slotted home a penalty in the 67th minute.

Physicality: Recorded as one of the fastest players in the Champions League this season, his blend of power and pace is seen as a perfect fit for the high-intensity nature of the Premier League.

Transfer Dynamics and Valuation

While Yılmaz’s contract in Istanbul runs until 2028, the lure of the Premier League and Newcastle’s ambitious project may prove decisive.

Estimated Fee: Reports suggest Galatasaray will hold out for a fee in the region of €25m – €30m (£21m – £25.5m).

The Competition: While Arsenal, Tottenham, and Brighton have all shown interest, Newcastle is currently seen as the most aggressive suitor, looking to bolster their attacking depth following a season plagued by squad rotation issues.