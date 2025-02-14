Newcastle United Target Galatasaray Winger Amid Squad Depth Concerns

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz as a potential summer signing, following a January transfer window that saw the club lose squad depth without making any additions.

Manager Eddie Howe is expected to prioritize bolstering his squad after player sales weren’t met with replacements, a situation dictated by Financial Fair Play regulations.

Yilmaz, 24, has impressed in the Turkish Super Lig this season, scoring 10 goals and contributing to Galatasaray’s push for a 25th league title.

The winger’s performances have attracted attention from several Premier League clubs, including Everton, Aston Villa, and West Ham, alongside Newcastle.

According to Turkish news outlet Milliyet, Newcastle have already made contact with Yilmaz’s agent regarding a potential £25 million move in the summer transfer window.

However, they face stiff competition for his signature. The report also indicates that Serie A side Napoli sent scouts to observe Yilmaz during Galatasaray’s Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes, Yilmaz was unable to prevent his team from suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat.

It remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure the promising winger’s services.