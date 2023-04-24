Newcastle United to send scouts to watch Fenerbahce duo who could cost €45m combined this summer

Newcastle United will send scouts to watch Fenerbahce duo Arda Güler and Ferdi Kadıoğlu according to A Spor.

The Magpies are set to send scouts to the Fenerbahce clash against Istanbulspor on Monday, April 24.

Guler, 17, is a highly-rated attacking midfielder who has been dubbed the “Turkish Messi”.

The rising star has was named in The Guardian Next Generation 60 of the best young players in the world list.

Guler is under contract until 2025 and has seen his role in the side become more influential as the season has progressed.

The attacking midfielder has appeared in eight of Fenerbahce’s last nine games and has started in four of those matches.

He has made 14 appearances for Fenerbahce this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Kadioglu, 23, is a versatile midfielder who can play as a left-back, left-wing back, or central midfielder.

He has made 28 appearances for Fenerbahce this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Fenerbahce want to keep on both players beyond the end of the summer but would be willing to consider offers for the right price.

The transfer of both players could cost Newcastle United a combined €45m. The Magpies could however, face competition from Ajax, who are also interested in signing the pair.

Newcastle United are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of their first season back in the Premier League.