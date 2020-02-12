Newcastle Send Representative For Highly Sought After Midfielder Efe Binici

Newcastle United are among three Premier League sides who will send a representative to scout Goztepe rising star Efe Binici.

A source close to the player informed Turkish-Football but scout representatives for Newcastle, Bournemouth and Watford based in Turkey will keep tabs on the 19-year-old midfielder against Konyaspor U19s next week.

Binici has been closely monitored since staring for the U19 Turkey side against Slovenia in Antalya – where he provided one assist.

The young midfielder then went onto score a brace and provide an assist against Boluspor in the U19 league.

Calciomercato reported that Sassuolo, AC Milan and Olympiacos had scouts at the game.

Binici has been promoted to train with the Goztepe first team but has yet to sign a professional contract with the Izmir based outfit.

The central midfielder’s current situation has made him an attractive prospect for interested sides as all they would be required to pay is a development fee to Goztepe.

Turkey has become an attractive market for undervalued talent over the past few seasons.

The likes of Leicester City ace Caglar Soyuncu, Juventus star Merih Demiral, Lille full-back Mehmet Zeki Celik all left Turkey for a top-five league without playing a minute of top-tier football in their home country – all left for under €3m.

Binici has an impressive youth record that earned him a callup to the U19 Turkey national team.

Binici stats

19/20: 17 Match… – 6 Goal – 10 Assist

18/19 – 25 Match – 6 Goal – 10 Assist

17/18 – 18 Match – 10 Goal – 15 Assist

16/17 – 29 Match – 10 Goal – 17 Assist

15/16 – 22 Match – 4 Goal – 16 Assist

14/15 – 27 Match – 15 Goal – 16 Assist