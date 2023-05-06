Newcastle & Wolves want €20m rated Serie A defender, club open to selling

Newcastle United and Wolves are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta defender Merih Demiral according to TuttoJuve.

Per the source, Newcastle, Wolves and Borussia Dortmund are all targeting Demiral.

The 25-year-old Turkish international has been a regular for Atalanta this season, making 26 appearances in the Series A this term and providing one assist.

However, he has only played sporadically recently playing 90 minutes just once in the last nine games, spending two matches on the bench.

Demiral has a wealth of experience in top European leagues having played for Serie A giants Juventus and in Portugal but has yet to play in the Premier League.

Atalanta are reportedly prepared to sell Demiral but will not accept below €20 million and he is under contract until 2026 so the club are not under pressure to sell unless their terms are met.

Juventus will be watching developments closely as they would earn 10 percent of the transfer fee due to a clause in his contract.

Juventus sold Demiral to Atalanta for €20m last summer but included a future sale clause in the deal which could earn the Italian giants a fee just 12 months later.

The 25-year-old defender has 37 international caps for the Turkiye national team.