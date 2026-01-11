Neymar Crowns Real Madrid’s Arda Guler as “World’s Best Midfielder”

Brazilian icon Neymar Junior has ignited a major debate across the footballing landscape after overlooking several established global superstars to name Real Madrid’s Turkish sensation Arda Güler as the finest midfielder currently playing the game.

Speaking during an informal social media exchange with Turkish international footballer and influencer Aycan Yanaç, the Al-Hilal forward—presently sidelined as he works toward a 2026 World Cup comeback—was unequivocal in his praise for the 20-year-old. “Arda Güler is an amazing player. He has such quality,” Neymar remarked. “In my opinion, he is the best midfielder in the world right now.”

The endorsement comes at a watershed moment for Güler, who has successfully navigated a turbulent start to his career in the Spanish capital. After a debut season at the Santiago Bernabéu marred by a succession of frustrating injuries that limited him to a mere 12 appearances, the former Fenerbahçe prodigy has undergone a remarkable transformation.

Under the tutelage of Xabi Alonso, Güler has evolved from a rotational prospect into a tactical cornerstone of the Madrid engine room. This season alone, he has already racked up 27 appearances, contributing three goals and eight assists while forging a devastating creative partnership with Kylian Mbappé that has become the hallmark of the reigning European champions’ attack.

Neymar’s selection is particularly eye-catching for the elite names it excludes. By elevating Güler to the top of his personal hierarchy, the Brazilian playmaker bypassed his former Barcelona colleague Pedri, as well as Manchester City’s defensive anchor Rodri and Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister.

Most notably, the choice places Güler above his own high-profile teammate Jude Bellingham, who has long been considered the frontrunner for such accolades. While Neymar’s comments have raised eyebrows among those favoring more traditional powerhouses, they underscore the “Arda-mania” currently sweeping through Turkey and Spain, as Güler continues to cement his status as the premier architect of the next generation.