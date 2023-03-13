Nicolo Zaniolo scores on debut extending Galatasaray win streak to 14 games

Galatasaray extended their win streak in the Super Lig to 14 games after beating Istanbul rivals Kasimpasa on Saturday.

Nicolo Zaniolo made his official debut for the Lions and got off to a brilliant start scoring the winning goal to keep the Lions six point gap at the top of the table over second placed Fenerbahce.

READ: Man City midfielder welcomes Barcelona move, talks ongoing

Zaniolo scored the winning goal on 57 minutes putting his side ahead from close range after being setup by Milot Rashica.

Nicolo Zaniolo scores on his Galatasaray debut. What an unbelievable transfer 👀 pic.twitter.com/S7xZn93kdq — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) March 13, 2023

The goal ended up winning the Red-Yellows all three points and moving Galatasaray into 60 points after 24 games.

In total the Lions have now won 17 games in all competitions – including the Turkish Cup.

Zaniolo joined Galatasaray on a surprise move from AS Roma on February 8 for €15m [Transfermarkt] on and he is under contract until June 2027.

The Turkish transfer window was extended until March due to the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria last month.

As a result the league was suspended and only recently returned which is why Zaniolo has only just made his debut.

The 23-year-old midfielder has 11 caps for the Italy national team.