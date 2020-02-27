‘Nightmare in Istanbul’ – Besiktas troll Liverpool on Twitter but some Reds fans hit back

Besiktas decided to try and troll Liverpool on their official English language Twitter account yesterday.

The Black Eagles reminded Liverpool of the time they beat them in the Europa League Round of 32 clash back in 2015.

The Super Lig side beat the Reds 1-0 at the Ataturk stadium in Istanbul before going onto win the tie on penalties.

Besiktas tweeted a photograph celebrating the win which had the message: ‘One nightmare in Istanbul, goodbye Liverpool’.

The Tweet meanwhile said that Liverpool are not the only ones with ‘fond memories of Istanbul’.

You don't only have fond memories of Istanbul.. We'd like to thank our 70000 fans and Dejan Lovren for an absolutely unforgettable night. 😎 @LFC pic.twitter.com/AXmKgZYCMa — Beşiktaş JK English (@BesiktasEnglish) February 26, 2020

Yes, Besiktas did beat Liverpool in the Europa League but the Reds defeated the Black Eagles by a record scoreline 8-0 back in 2007.

It remains the biggest-ever win in Champions League history.

And is still a sore subject for Besiktas fans who have been mocked by their rivals ever since.

Several Liverpool fans were quick to remind Besiktas of that other memorable night.

Tf ?? Third best team in Istanbul is trolling LFC? — Ardian P. Putro (@addinpputro) February 26, 2020

Even some Besiktas fans warned the Twitter page admin that he opening a can of worms.

This translates to: “Admin, you are about to cause us a major headache.”

Admin başımız belaya girecek.. — sametbrook (@sametbrook1903) February 26, 2020

Liverpool do also have fond memories of Istanbul. They famously won the 2005 Champions League in the same stadium.

The Reds also won the European Super Cup against Chelsea at the Vodafone Park stadium which is home to Besiktas last summer.