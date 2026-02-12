“No Impossible Goals”: Leroy Sané Launches Exclusive Collection for Galatasaray Fans

Following the successful launch of the Victor Osimhen range, Galatasaray has officially unveiled a dedicated merchandise collection for German superstar Leroy Sané. The move further cements the 30-year-old winger’s status as a central figure in the club’s star-studded 2025/26 campaign.

To celebrate the launch, Sané shared a heartfelt message with the Lions’ faithful, reflecting on his journey from Europe’s biggest clubs to the unique atmosphere of Istanbul.

“Nowhere Else Like Galatasaray”

Sané, who arrived at the Spotify Camp Nou last summer on a high-profile free transfer from Bayern Munich, expressed his deep connection to the club’s supporters.

“I have played for the best teams in the world,” Sané said as quoted by Sabah. “I have shared the pitch with the biggest stars and won major finals and matches. But the excitement I feel at Galatasaray, the passion of the fans—I have never experienced this anywhere else.”

The winger, who also counts Manchester City and Schalke 04 among his former clubs, emphasized his ambition to leave a lasting legacy. “With the same hunger I had on my first day in football and your unmatched support, our goal is to carry Galatasaray to the summit of Europe. With you by our side, nothing is impossible.”

By the Numbers: Sané’s 2025/26 Impact

Despite a recent ankle ligament injury that has temporarily sidelined him, Sané has been a vital creative engine for manager Okan Buruk. His statistics for the current season highlight his efficiency:

Appearances: 28 (All competitions)

Goals: 6

Assists: 7

Contract Status: Secured until June 30, 2028

The German international currently earns a reported €9 million net guaranteed salary plus a €3 million loyalty bonus per season, making him one of the highest-paid athletes in Turkish sports history.

A Growing Commercial Empire

The Sané collection is the latest in a series of strategic commercial moves by the Galatasaray board. By launching exclusive player-branded lines—starting with Osimhen and now Sané—the club is successfully bridging the gap between on-field performance and global brand recognition.

Sané is expected to return to full training in late February 2026, just in time for the crucial knockout stages of European competition and the final sprint for the Süper Lig title.