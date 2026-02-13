“No Intent to Sell”: Galatasaray Shut Down Barcelona Links to Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray have reportedly issued a firm “hands-off” warning to Europe’s elite, dismissing rumors that star striker Victor Osimhen is seeking an exit from the Turkish giants this summer.

Despite a wave of speculation linking the Nigerian talisman with a high-profile move to Barcelona or Atlético Madrid, club insiders insist that the former African Footballer of the Year remains fully committed to the “Lions.”

Inside the Boardroom

Addressing the growing noise, Galatasaray insider Arda Özkurt revealed that he directly questioned the club’s hierarchy regarding the striker’s future. The response from the Cimbom leadership was categorical.

“I asked Galatasaray if there were any developments regarding Victor Osimhen,” Özkurt stated. “The answer was clear: ‘We haven’t received any offers, and we have no intention of selling him.'”

Özkurt went a step further, targeting the sources of the transfer rumors. “Osimhen has no plans to leave either. Those who are spreading these stories do not have good intentions toward the club.”

The Spanish Interest

The rumors gained traction following reports that Barcelona identified Osimhen as the ideal successor to the aging Robert Lewandowski. Simultaneously, Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid were credited with an interest in bringing the 27-year-old back to a “Top Five” European league.

However, Galatasaray hold a strong negotiating position. Having secured Osimhen on a permanent deal last summer following his initial loan, the club tied him to a long-term contract that runs until June 30, 2029.

A Season of Dominance

Osimhen’s importance to the squad is backed by staggering numbers. So far this season, the striker has found the net 15 times in 21 appearances across all competitions. His clinical form has been the engine behind Galatasaray’s domestic and European ambitions, making any potential sale a major sporting risk for the Istanbul side.

As it stands, the message from the Ali Sami Yen Stadium is loud and clear: Victor Osimhen is staying put.