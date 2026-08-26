No More ‘Bellingham vs. Güler’: How Real Madrid’s Young Stars Are Proving They Can Coexist

Any lingering debate over whether Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler can share the pitch for Real Madrid has officially been put to rest, with both playmakers demonstrating that their skill sets complement rather than conflict with one another, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

For months, media narratives framed the two gifted midfielders as direct competitors for the starting central playmaker position at the Santiago Bernabéu. However, recent performances have confirmed that Real Madrid do not need to choose between them.

Complementary Roles On the Pitch

As highlighted by Defensa Central, rather than forcing one star to the bench, manager José Mourinho’s setup utilizes their contrasting strengths to create a multi-dimensional attack:

Arda Güler’s Vision: Operating with license to roam and drift into pockets of space, the 21-year-old Turkish international acts as the primary creator, picking out passes and orchestrating tempo.

Jude Bellingham’s Power: Bellingham’s physical presence, late box arrivals, and goalscoring instincts allow him to function as a lethal attacking threat while contributing to box-to-box work rate.

Instant Results in La Liga Opener

The combination paid immediate dividends in Real Madrid’s La Liga opening fixture against Espanyol. Just nine minutes into the contest, Güler delivered a pinpoint set-piece cross into the penalty box, allowing Bellingham to rise highest and head home Los Blancos’ first goal of the new league campaign.

Throughout the match, the pair repeatedly exchanged passes, swapped central positions, and provided the primary creative spark in midfield.

According to Defensa Central, with both young superstars thriving side-by-side, Real Madrid have dispelled any notion of positional rivalry—transforming what was once seen as a selection headache into one of Europe’s most dangerous midfield partnerships.