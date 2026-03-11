“No More Excuses”: Slot Demands Clinical Edge After Liverpool’s Istanbul Repeat

A defiant Arne Slot has called on his Liverpool players to stop wasting “golden opportunities” after a familiar lack of composure saw them fall 1-0 to Galatasaray in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The defeat on Tuesday marked a carbon copy of Liverpool’s league-phase trip to RAMS Park in September, with the Reds once again undone by a single goal—this time a seventh-minute header from Mario Lemina—despite dominating large spells of possession.

The Cost of Missed Chances

Liverpool’s evening was defined by wastefulness. Florian Wirtz missed a glaring opportunity early on, failing to convert what Slot described as an “almost open goal.” The second half saw further frustration as Alexis Mac Allister and Hugo Ekitike failed to capitalize on clear openings, while Ibrahima Konaté saw a potential equalizer chalked off by VAR for handball.

“We started much better than we did three months ago,” Slot told reporters. “We created three or four massive moments, but we didn’t take them. In this competition, you have to give credit to teams like Galatasaray; when they get a chance, they treat it like it’s the last of their lives.”

A Recurring Habit

The loss was the 12th time this season that Slot’s side has failed to recover after conceding the opening goal. It is a trend the manager was quick to take ownership of.

“I am responsible for this situation,” Slot admitted. “We’ve faced this scenario throughout the season. Sometimes we play as if we believe we’ll get ten more chances, but at this level, you might only get two. It is a difficult place to come, but falling behind makes the mountain much steeper.”

Slot was quick to praise the resilience of the Turkish champions, noting their defensive grit. “They showed what they are capable of when they put five past Juventus. They fight for every ball and put their bodies on the line.”

The Anfield Advantage

Despite the deficit, Slot remains confident that the “half-time” score can be overturned on Merseyside next Wednesday. Crucially, Galatasaray will be without away support at Anfield due to a UEFA disciplinary ban following crowd trouble in Turin.

“The good thing is the next game isn’t played here,” Slot remarked. “It’s played at Anfield. I don’t believe so many things can go against us three times in a row. With our fans behind us, things will return to normal, and I expect a much-improved performance to see us through.”