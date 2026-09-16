“No One Is Indispensable”: Real Madrid Boss Demands Even More From MVP Arda Güler After Elche Thriller

Despite earning the official Man of the Match award in Real Madrid’s 3–2 victory over Elche, Arda Güler was at the center of Jose Mourinho’s post-match reality check as the Portuguese manager outlined the physical demands of his central role.

The 21-year-old Turkish international put on a masterclass for the first 68 minutes at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero—forcing Matías Dituro’s own goal with a curling free-kick to break the deadlock—before being withdrawn for Jude Bellingham with Los Blancos holding a 2–0 lead.

Mourinho Breaks Down Tactical Substitution

When pressed after the match on whether Güler had established himself as an untouchable starter in Madrid’s central engine room, Mourinho delivered a blunt tactical evaluation of why he hooked his MVP mid-way through the second half.

“No, he’s not indispensable. No one is indispensable. When I made the first two changes, with Bellingham and Brahim, it was exactly because we were losing control. That was the moment when we were losing control. Vini did a very good job in defensive organization, always positioning himself well. Then he got tired. And Arda Güler, who played today in this position, which can be called a ‘10,’ but in the end, the position covers the whole field, was also losing intensity. When I put Bellingham in fresh, and Brahim also fresh, I made those changes at 2-0 but already sensing we were losing control. In fact, they went to 2-2, and then we brought out the heavy artillery and saved ourselves.”

High Standards for Madrid’s Turkish Genius

Mourinho’s comments highlight the massive defensive and box-to-box responsibilities now placed on Güler’s shoulders. While his creative impact in the ’10’ position remains elite, the manager expects full 90-minute tactical endurance across the entire pitch.

Following the late surge that saw Carlos Espí snatch a 91st-minute winner, Güler leaves Elche with another MVP trophy in hand, but also with clear instructions from his manager on what it takes to permanently command Real Madrid’s midfield.