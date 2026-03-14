“No One Like Him”: Mario Lemina Hails Victor Osimhen as the Ultimate Modern Forward

Galatasaray midfielder Mario Lemina has offered a glowing endorsement of teammate Victor Osimhen, ranking the Nigerian striker above some of the most iconic goalscorers in the history of the game.

The Gabon international, who has shared the locker room with a “who’s who” of elite attacking talent, believes Osimhen’s unique blend of defensive work rate and clinical finishing sets him apart from the traditional elite.

Surpassing the Icons

Lemina’s professional resume includes stints alongside legendary strikers such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gonzalo Higuaín, Radamel Falcao, and André-Pierre Gignac. However, the midfielder insists that the current Galatasaray talisman brings a different dimension to the pitch.

“Let me tell you, I have played with world-class strikers, but there is no one like Victor Osimhen,” Lemina was quoted as saying by Daily Post. “There is nothing like him. Even on the days he doesn’t find the back of the net, his contribution is constant. He is a persistent threat and never stops pressing the opposition.”

A “Complete” Defensive Asset

What impresses Lemina most is Osimhen’s refusal to act as a “passenger” when the team loses possession. In an era where many elite forwards conserve energy for attacking bursts, Osimhen is noted for his defensive graft and team-first mentality.

“He defends with us,” Lemina noted. “On top of being a complete finisher, I’ve never seen a forward this hungry for the ball. His work rate is relentless.”

The Engine Behind the Success

Osimhen’s explosive pace and goal-scoring instincts were on full display during Galatasaray’s recent 1-0 Champions League triumph over Liverpool, where he provided the headed assist for Lemina’s winning goal.

As the Turkish giants prepare for the high-stakes return leg at Anfield, Lemina’s comments underscore the immense confidence the “Cimbom” squad has in their leading man. With the Nigerian’s reputation as one of world football’s most dangerous players firmly cemented, he remains the primary hurdle for any defense hoping to stop Galatasaray’s European charge.