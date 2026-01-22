“No One Wants to Play Us Here”: Tedesco Issues Bold Warning to Aston Villa Ahead of Istanbul Clash

Fenerbahçe head coach Domenico Tedesco has urged his squad to show “fearless DNA” as they prepare to host Premier League high-flyers Aston Villa in a crucial Europa League encounter this Thursday.

Addressing the media ahead of the highly anticipated tie, Tedesco expressed immense respect for Unai Emery’s side, noting that Villa’s current form—which sees them level on points with Manchester City domestically—is exactly why his players should relish the challenge.

Emery’s European March

Aston Villa arrives in Istanbul with a formidable record, having secured six victories from seven continental outings this term. Aside from a surprising slip-up against Go Ahead Eagles, Emery’s men have been near-perfect, chasing a top-two finish in the league phase alongside Midtjylland and Lyon.

Despite the daunting statistics, Tedesco insisted that the Yellow Canaries would not adopt a defensive mindset. “We don’t need to hide,” the German tactician stated firmly. “This is the reason we wake up in the morning—to test ourselves against opponents of this caliber. Regardless of the name on the jersey, our identity must remain the same.”

The “Hell” of Kadıköy

Tedesco is counting on the famously hostile atmosphere of the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium to act as the “twelfth man.” Fenerbahçe is aiming for their fourth win of the campaign, and the manager believes his team’s current harmony, combined with the support of the home crowd, makes them a nightmare opponent for any traveling side.

“The support we receive is unbelievable; it provides that extra 10% of motivation,” Tedesco added. “It will be a difficult night for Villa. Honestly, right now, I don’t think any team in Europe wants to play us in our stadium.”

While Villa requires maximum points to maintain their hunt for the automatic qualification spots, a “brave” Fenerbahçe performance could shake up the top of the table. For Tedesco, the mission is clear: adapt to Villa’s threats, but never sacrifice the aggressive style that has defined his tenure in Istanbul.