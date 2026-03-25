Noa Lang Doctor Provides Update Following Gruesome Injury After Liverpool vs Galatasaray Clash

Galatasaray winger Noa Lang is on the road to recovery after a “horrific” finger injury sustained during last week’s Champions League clash at Anfield. While the 26-year-old Dutchman required emergency surgery in the UK, club medics have confirmed that he has avoided the partial amputation that fans initially feared.

The Incident and Legal Fallout

The injury occurred during Galatasaray’s hard-fought loss to Liverpool, when Lang collided with a metal perimeter fence surrounding the pitch. The scene was distressing; the Netherlands international required oxygen on the field before being stretchered off and rushed to a local hospital.

In the wake of the accident, Galatasaray officials launched a scathing critique of the safety measures at the iconic English stadium. The Turkish club filed an official complaint with UEFA, suggesting they are considering legal action and seeking compensation for what they describe as inadequate pitchside protection.

Medical Update: Two Surgeries Performed

Galatasaray’s chief physician, Dr. Yener Ince, provided a detailed update on Lang’s condition, clarifying the extent of the damage to the player’s right hand.

“Our player Noa Lang has suffered a severe injury to the first finger of his right hand,” Dr. Ince stated. “I want to explicitly clear up the rumors: there has been no amputation. However, the trauma was significant enough to require two urgent corrective procedures. Because of the immediate nature of the injury, he was operated on in Liverpool rather than being transported back to Istanbul,” as quoted by Turkish-Football.

Lang took to social media shortly after the procedures to reassure his followers, posting: “Surgery went well! Thanks for all the messages.”

International Duty and the 2026 World Cup

Despite the severity of the hand injury, Lang has surprisingly been included in the Netherlands squad for their upcoming March friendlies against Norway and Ecuador as they ramp up preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

However, Dr. Ince confirmed that Lang will be sidelined for at least the first fixture. “He will not feature in the first match for the Dutch national team. We are in constant dialogue with their medical staff. If his recovery continues at this pace, we hope to see him return for the second match using a specialized training program and protective equipment.”