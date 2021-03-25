Norway vs Turkey: FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Preview

Turkey face Norway on Saturday 27 March in Spain next in the FIFA World Cup qualification Group G.

Match Day 1 saw Turkey pull off a shock 4-2 victory over group favorites the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, if you want to keep up to date with tech-related news check out telecomasia.net.

Norway meanwhile, beat the lowest FIFA ranked side in the group Gibralta 3-0.

Turkey will head into Match Day 2 in high spirits after crushing a strong Dutch side.

The Crescent-Stars do, however, have a good record against strong opposition. Teams that Turkey have struggled against recently have been physical, well-organized sides such as Iceland.

Norway have some similarities to Iceland in being a team Turkey may perceive to be weaker than they actually are.

The Norwegians also have several tall, powerful players like Iceland. To be fair, Norway is on paper a far stronger side with genuinely dangerous players just as Haaland.

Haaland is 1.94m as is his strike partner Alexander Sorloth.

Turkey will be hoping Merih Demiral recovers in time for the game on Saturday. The Juventus centre-back is the tallest, strongest defender in the squad but missed the Netherlands game due to injury.

To be fair, the Red-Whites biggest strength is in defence. And with strong players like Caglar Soyuncu in defence and Okay Yokuslu in midfield they should be able to give as good as they get.

Turkey sat back and played an effective counter-attacking style against the Netherlands which worked wonders.

Head coach Senol Gunes has a decision to make whether to play more adventurously against Noway considering he has a more technical midfield at his disposal.

I suspect Gunes will have his team setup playing more on the front foot as he has the luxury of having players such as Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Yusuf Yazici, Hakan Calhanoglu who are capable passers of the ball.

Turkey will be setup to keep possession and with the kind of form Burak Yilmaz has been in this side will pose a threat going forward.

Yilmaz became the first player to score a hat-trick against the Netherlands since Klaus Allofs for Germany in 1980.

Lille star Yazici, AC Milan ace Calhanoglu and Kenan Karaman are all goal-scoring midfielders who could trouble the opposition.

Turkey have a well-balanced side who could well go onto become a golden generation but they will need to remain focused if they are to reach their potential.

Against the Netherlands, they almost squandered a three-goal lead after conceding twice in two minutes.

If Gunes manages to iron out his teams concentration issues they will be favorites to not only beat Norway but end the qualification campaign as group leaders.