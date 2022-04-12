Norwich City injury update, defender ruled out for rest of season

Norwich City defender Ozan Kabak has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury revealed head coach Dean Smith.

Kabak suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Turkey under a fortnight ago.

Smith confirmed that Kabak has returned to Schalke for further treatment, saying: “I think he is going to go back to his parent club to get treatment there. I think it is a significant hamstring injury that has ruled him out for the season.”

Kabak joined Norwich on loan from Schalke 04 over the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old defender already had Premier League experience after spending the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool.

Kabak has a wealth of experience despite his age, having already played top-flight football in Turkey, Germany and England.

The young centre-back also has 15 international caps for the Turkey national team.

Kabak has another two-years remaining on his Schalke contract.

The German side are currently first in the Bundesliga II and could end up being promoted back to the top flight.

Kabak may therefore have a future at his parent club next season.

The loan deal to Norwich included an option to make the transfer permanent for £13million at the end of the season if relegation from the Premier League was avoided.

The Canaries are currently last in the league, seven points off safety.