Norwich City receive injury boost ahead of Arsenal clash as Ozan Kabak makes return

Norwich City received an injury boost ahead of the Premier League clash against Arsenal on Boxing Day with defender Ozan Kabak making a full recovery.

Kabak picked up an injury 10 days ago during the game against Aston Villa after just having recovered from glandular fever.

Canaries manager Dean Smith has a decision to make as he does not think Kabak will be able to play two games in 48 hours.

Norwich have a game against Crystal Palace just 48 hours after the Arsenal game.

Kabak will not be able to play both games according to Smith.

“He’s available for selection. He was one of those players that shouldn’t have been playing against Aston Villa,” said Smith.

“He suffered glandular fever, came back from that and then he’s played the full game against Manchester United, his first in two months, and then we’re having to force him back out there to play against Aston Villa, he broke down just before half-time.

“He’s back now, he’s back to fitness but to ask him to play two games in three days again is going to be too much.”

Kabak has made eight Premier League appearances for Norwich this season.

The Turkey international joined Norwich on loan from Schalke 04 over the summer transfer window after spending the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool.

Norwich are currently last in the Premier League tied on 10 points with Newcastle United who are 19th.

Burnley meanwhile are one points ahead on 18 points and Watford are 17th on 13 points.