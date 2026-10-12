“Nothing to Worry About” — Newcastle Boss Matthias Jaissle Responds to Serdal Adalı’s Bold Joe Willock Transfer Vow

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle has dismissed suggestions that English midfielder Joe Willock could leave Tyneside for Beşiktaş in January, responding directly to public claims made by Black Eagles president Serdal Adalı.

According to reports from Fanatik, Jaissle reiterated that the 27-year-old remains an indispensable figure in his tactical plans following Adalı’s declarations that Beşiktaş “will sign” the midfielder during the winter window.

Adalı’s Public Pursuit vs. Jaissle’s Firm Stance

The transfer saga reignited after Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı publicly revealed the extraordinary lengths the Black Eagles went to during the summer window—including bringing Willock’s family to Istanbul and holding over ten video calls with manager Vincenzo Italiano—before vowing to return in January when Willock enters the final months of his deal.

However, Jaissle swiftly brushed off external speculation ahead of Newcastle’s upcoming fixtures:

“Joe is our player. We are genuinely happy with him, and I think you can see that on the pitch. He is a top-level performer who can deliver incredible displays, and I see even greater potential in him. From our perspective, there is nothing to worry about.”

Contract Extension on the Table?

When asked whether Willock—who has registered 3 goals in 7 appearances for Newcastle this season—could extend his stay at St James’ Park rather than heading to the Süper Lig, Jaissle left the door wide open for a new contract:

“Yes, you can definitely imagine that. You can tell how highly I speak of him. He is crucial to what we are building here.”

With Vincenzo Italiano insisting on midfield reinforcement, Beşiktaş remain attentive to Willock’s situation. However, Jaissle’s public backing and Willock’s strong early-season form signal that Newcastle are prepared to resist mid-season approaches to secure their key man.