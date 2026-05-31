Nottingham Forest Eye Ambitious Summer Swoop for Galatasaray Star Roland Sallai

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest are preparing an ambitious transfer bid to sign Galatasaray’s versatile star Roland Sallai ahead of the upcoming summer window, according to Football Insider.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is reportedly ready to equip manager Vítor Pereira with a substantial transfer kitty to revamp the squad for the 2026/27 campaign. As part of this planned heavy investment, the East Midlands club has placed Sallai high on their list of priority targets.

Reports suggest the hierarchy views the Hungarian international as a high-quality tactical option to bolster their wide areas, potentially serving as a key upgrade to current options such as Ola Aina.

However, executing the transfer will not be a straightforward task for the Premier League side. Galatasaray, who recently secured another Turkish Süper Lig championship, consider Sallai an integral piece of their first-team setup. The Istanbul club has no intention of sanctioning a sale and is prepared to do everything in its power to retain the 29-year-old’s services.

Sallai has consistently drawn attention from across Europe for his versatility and work rate, having featured heavily for both club and country across different roles on the flanks. While the allure of the Premier League and Forest’s significant financial backing could test Galatasaray’s resolve, the Turkish giants remain determined to reject incoming approaches.

With Marinakis eager to flex his financial muscle and Galatasaray standing firm on their stance, a significant transfer tug-of-war could be brewing between the two clubs over the coming months.