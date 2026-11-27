Nottingham Forest are among the Premier League clubs leading interest in Fenerbahçe left-back Archie Brown after details of a €23 million release clause in his contract emerged, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 24-year-old English defender’s stock has climbed steadily during Fenerbahçe’s 2026–27 campaign, with his combination of size, recovery pace, and ball-carrying down the left flank drawing close attention from top-flight sides back in England.

Why Nottingham Forest Fit the Profile

While several Premier League clubs have been monitoring Brown’s progress in Türkiye and Europe, sources have told Turkish-Football that Forest stand out as a natural landing spot should an English side move to trigger his clause.

Immediate First-Team Pathway: Unlike a move to a Champions League title contender where minutes could be limited, Forest can offer Brown a clear route to regular Premier League football at a pivotal stage of his career.

Physical & Tactical Fit: At 1.90m tall with the athleticism to recover space behind him and drive forward in transition, Brown suits the athletic, counter-attacking full-back profile valued at the City Ground.

Homegrown Value & Clause Structure: As an English-qualified player under contract with Fenerbahçe until 2028, Brown carries added value for Premier League squads—and his reported €23 million release clause is active in both the upcoming January window and next summer.

Fenerbahçe’s Form and Transfer Picture

Brown’s rise comes amid an impressive European run for Fenerbahçe, who followed up recent continental momentum—highlighted by Galatasaray’s Aston Villa victory boosting Türkiye’s UEFA country coefficient standing—with a 1–0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Matchday 5.

Whether Forest or rival Premier League suitors decide to test Fenerbahçe’s resolve in January or wait until the summer window remains to be seen, but sources have told Turkish-Football that enquiries from England are already gathering pace.