Nottingham Forest Make €11m Offer for Galatasaray Star Who Wants Premier League Move

Nottingham Forest have made an offer of €11m for Galatasaray and Turkey star Kerem Akturkoglu, but the Turkish club have so far rejected the bid according to Aksam.

Akturkoglu, 23, is a versatile attacking player who can play on the wing or as a striker. He had a breakout season in 2021-22, scoring 10 goals and providing 14 assists in 38 appearances for Galatasaray.

The Premier League club have been tracking Akturkoglu for several months and are now ready to make a move.

However, Galatasaray are reluctant to sell their prized asset and are holding out for a higher fee.

Akturkoglu is keen to play in the Premier League and is said to be open to a move to Nottingham Forest.

However, he is also aware that Galatasaray are in a strong bargaining position and are unlikely to accept a low offer.

It remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest will be willing to increase their bid. If they do not, Akturkoglu could remain at Galatasaray for another season.

In addition to Nottingham Forest, Lyon are also interested in signing Akturkoglu. The French club have been monitoring the player for some time and are now ready to make a move.