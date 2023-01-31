Nottingham Forest prepare ‘monstrous offer’ for Atatlanta defender

Nottinham Forest are preparing a ‘monstrous offer’ for Atalanta defender Merih Demiral according to Tutto Atalanta.

Per the source, the Premier League outfit are prepared to pay €26m for the Turkey international centre-back.

Demiral has been approached by Forest who want him on a transfer deadline day move but Inter also want the centre-back.

Forest have just a few hours remaining if they hope to complete the transfer of Demiral as the transfer window closes later today.

Demiral has one goal in 17 appearances for Atalanta in the Serie A this season.

The 24-year-old started regularly until a knee injury at the start of the year. He has since recovered and has been eased back into the team.

The 1.90m tall defender has 35 international caps for the Turkey national team.

Demiral has played in Portugal and Italy but has yet to play in England.

Forest are currently 13th in the league but just four points off safely and have conceded 35 goals, only relegation battlers Bournemouth have let in more goals this term.