Nottingham Forest Target Wants To Leave Besiktas, Would Cost £4m

Besiktas defender Romain Saiss, who has been linked with Nottingham Forest since January, is now pushing for a summer exit from the Istanbul giants according to Foot Mercato.

The 33-year-old Moroccan center-back is reportedly available for £4 million, but Besiktas are not willing to sell him for less than that.

Saiss has been with Besiktas since the start of last season, and he made 26 appearances for the club during the 2022-23 season. He also helped Morocco reach the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.

Forest have been linked with a number of center-backs this summer, including Taylor Harwood-Bellis. However, if they are unable to sign a younger player, they may be interested in Saiss, who has a wealth of experience in England.

Forest have had success with experienced players in the past, such as Felipe, Willy Boly, and Keylor Navas. If Saiss is available for the right price, he could be a good addition to the Forest squad.

It remains to be seen whether Forest will make a move for Saiss, but his availability could be a boost to their transfer plans.