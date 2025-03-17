Nottingham Forest Scouts to Attend Istanbul Derby, Focusing on Yilmaz

Nottingham Forest scouts are set to attend the highly anticipated derby clash between Galatasaray and Besiktas, with a particular focus on Galatasaray’s Turkish international, Barış Alper Yılmaz according to Fanatik.

The Premier League club’s continued interest in the winger comes as Galatasaray prepares for this crucial Super Lig fixture following the international break.

Yılmaz, who has been instrumental in Galatasaray’s impressive form, notably their recent victory over Antalyaspor, has caught the eye of Nottingham Forest.

The English club, having previously monitored the player, is keen to assess his progress in the high-stakes derby environment.

Reports indicate that Nottingham Forest’s decision to send scouts to the derby stems from Yılmaz’s improved form in recent weeks.

His performances against Alanyaspor and Antalyaspor, where he provided two assists, have further solidified his reputation as a promising talent.

Yılmaz, who joined Galatasaray in 2021 and has a contract until 2027, has become a key figure for the club.

Galatasaray previously rejected a transfer offer from Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window and has maintained its stance of not entertaining offers for Yılmaz until the end of the season.

Galatasaray has placed a valuation of at least €25 million on Yılmaz, and it remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest will meet this asking price.

The club’s decision to send scouts to the derby underscores their serious interest in the Turkish international.