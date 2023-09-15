Nottingham Forest Striker Set to Join Basaksehir Today on Transfer Deadline Day

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Emmanuel Dennis is leaving Nottingham Forest on the last day of the transfer window to join Turkish Super Lig club Istanbul Basaksehir according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano revealed that Dennis will travel to Turkiye today to complete his loan move.

Basaksehir will cover his wages this season but do not have a buy option.

Dennis is set to undergo a medical in Istanbul and put pen to paper later today.

The Nigerian striker joined Forest last year, but he has been unable to make an impact and has been left out of the club’s squad for the upcoming season.

Basaksehir finished fifth in the Super Lig last season, but they have lost their opening three games of the new season without scoring a goal and sacked manager Emre Belozoglu.

Dennis will be hoping to help Basaksehir turn their season around and get them back into contention for European football.

Dennis is a 25-year-old striker who has previously played for Zorya Luhansk, Club Brugge, Koln, and Watford.

Basaksehir are a major club in Turkey and have won the Super Lig title four times.

The loan deal is a good opportunity for Dennis to get regular playing time and prove himself in a new league.

If he performs well, he could earn a permanent move to Basaksehir or another European club.

