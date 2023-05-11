Nottingham Forest winger offered to Besiktas through intermediaries

Nottingham Forest winger Jesse Lingard has been offered to Besiktas via intermediaries according to the Hurriyet newspaper.

Per the source, Besiktas are currently looking into signing Lingard and will make a decision soon over whether to make a move.

Lingard will be a free agent at the end of the season as his contract will run out.

The 30-year-old England international joined Forest on a free transfer last summer from Manchester United, but has struggled to make an impact at the City Ground.

He has made 17 appearances in the Premier League and 20 in all competitions registering just two goals.

Lingard has been left on the bench for the last four games and will be leaving at the end of the season unless he is offered a contract extension.

Besiktas have made several transfers from the Premier League recently signing Artur Masuaku, Romain Saiss, Dele Alli, Nathan Redmond, Wout Weghorst and Cenk Tosun.

The Black Eagles are currently third in the Super Lig, five points behind leaders Galatasaray.

The Black-Whites could secure a Champions League spot next season if they finish in the top two.